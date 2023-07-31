Funds crunch not to be a hurdle for grand Dasara: Siddaramaiah

Dasara festivities will be inaugurated on October 15 at the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Notwithstanding a fund crunch due to the five guarantees, the government has decided to celebrate ‘Nada Habba Dasara’ as a grand event.

Dasara will be inaugurated on October 15 between 10.15 am and 10.30 am, Siddaramaiah said after chairing a preliminary meeting of the high-level committee.

The chief minister said he has been authorised to decide on who should inaugurate the Dasara festival.

The CM said one Mysuru-based MLA proposed the name of Shivaratri Desikendra Swami of the Suttur Mutt as the chief guest to inaugurate Dasara.

“No other name was discussed in the meeting. We will decide soon,” Siddaramaiah said.

This year, apart from tableaux representing the culture and specialities of different districts, there will be one to showcase the Congress’ five guarantees.

Siddaramaiah said it was decided to organise an air show during the Dasara festival.

He added that he would discuss the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Organising an air show will help us attract more tourists,” he said.

Other events like Jamboo Savari, film festival, Raitha Dasara, Yuva Dasara and exhibitions will continue.

Highlighting the importance of lighting during Dasara, Siddaramaiah said, “Lightning will be the main attraction and it will be there from the day of the inauguration and will remain till a week after the celebrations.”

On complaints from the state’s artistes that outsiders were being preferred for cultural events, Siddaramaiah said he had instructed the authorities to give priority to local artistes.

The government is expecting more women to witness Dasara this year because of the Shakti free bus travel scheme, the chief minister pointed out.