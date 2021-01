K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Friday said that MLA G T Devegowda is our leader and JD(S) in the district will go for upcoming election under his leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Mahesh said that Devegowda will be our leader and his son Harish Gowda will be fielded from his prefered constituency.

Mahesh said he will not leave his Krishnaraj Nagar Assembly segment.

"I started my political career from K R Nagar and I will be there till the end," he said.