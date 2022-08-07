'Gajapayana' commences at Veeranahosahalli ahead of Dasara

The first leg of Mysuru Dasara commenced in a grand manner at Veeranahosahalli, in Hunsur taluk, on Sunday.

Gajapayana, the march of Dasara elephants from respective camps to Mysuru, was launched by District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar and Forest Minister Umesh Katti.

Priest Prahalad Joshi offered puja to the elephants and the representatives offered sugarcane and jaggery to the elephants.

The elephants, led by howdah carrier Abhimanyu, will arrive in Mysuru by evening.