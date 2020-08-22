Ganeshotsava heritage music festival in Mysuru begins tomorrow

Sri Prasanna Vidyaganapathi Mahotsava Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust, as part of annual Ganeshotsava, is organising its 59th Heritage Music festival through virtual concerts this year, from August 23 to August 31.

The SPVGMC has been organising the traditional music festival for the last 58 years, at 8th Cross, Vontikoppal, V V Mohalla, in a grand manner. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic this year, it has organised virtual concerts which begin from Sunday (August 23).

The live programme would begin at 6 pm every day. Vidwan T M Krishna would perform on August 23. Sikkil Gurucharan would present a vocal concert on August 24. J B Shruthi Sagar will present a flute recital on August 25.

Vignesh Eshwar will present vocal on August 26, vocal by Ruthwik Raja on August 27, violin duet by Akkarai Sisters - Subbulakshmi and Swarnalatha - on August 28, vocal by Vivek Sadashivam on August 29. Flute duet by Hemantha and Heramba on August 30 and vocal by Sakethraman on August 31. Popular musicians would accompany them with their instrumental music.

There will be no programmes at the 8th Cross, in V V Mohalla, this year. The organisation has decided not to install Ganapathi idol this year. The programmes by these popular musicians would be telecast live through Facebook and YouTube, every day from 6 pm to 8 pm.