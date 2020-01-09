Garment workers in Mysuru protest against alleged abuse

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 09 2020, 11:36am ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2020, 11:37am ist
Garment employees protest in Mysuru. (DH photo)

Thousands of garment workers on Thursday hit the streets to protest against the authorities of Sai Garments for allegedly abusing them for participating in a strike called by various trade unions.

The workers demanded the apology from the officials and also raised slogans against them.

Employees leader P S Sandhya said, many garment factories, including Sai Garments, are discriminating against women employees. He alleged that the authorities of Sai Garment abused the employees for participating in the strike. "We won't call off the protest unless officials tender apology," she said.

