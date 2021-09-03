Girl escapes rape bid in Mysuru, sustains injury

Girl escapes rape bid in Mysuru, sustains injury

The girl sustained multiple injuries as she was assaulted when she tried to resist

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 19:39 ist
Credit: Feminism In India/Aasawari Kulkarni

Within a few days after a college girl was gang-raped near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, another case of attempt to rape of a girl was reported in the city on Friday.

The girl, said to be a student, resides in a hostel in R S Naidu Nagar.

An unknown person entered into the room where she was studying and made a futile attempt to rape her. The girl sustained multiple injuries as she was assaulted when she tried to resist. The girl is undergoing treatment in a hospital.     

DCP Pradeep Gunti visited the spot.

It has to be noted that a gang of six to seven persons raped an MBA student on August 24 near Chamundi Hill. The police arrested all the accused in the case.

More details awaited. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
India News
rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 