Girl escapes rape bid in Mysuru, sustains injury

Within a few days after a college girl was gang-raped near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, another case of attempt to rape of a girl was reported in the city on Friday.

The girl, said to be a student, resides in a hostel in R S Naidu Nagar.

An unknown person entered into the room where she was studying and made a futile attempt to rape her. The girl sustained multiple injuries as she was assaulted when she tried to resist. The girl is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

DCP Pradeep Gunti visited the spot.

It has to be noted that a gang of six to seven persons raped an MBA student on August 24 near Chamundi Hill. The police arrested all the accused in the case.

More details awaited.