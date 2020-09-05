Girl killed in Mysuru; honor killing suspected

The death of a 22-year-girl, which was reported recently in rural Mysuru, is suspected to be an honour killing.

Meenakshi of Doddakanya in the taluk was found hanging on Wednesday.

The deceased was in love with a boy belonging to another community and her parents and brothers had opposed her affair.

Meenakshi had sent an email about her family's opposition to the SP office and Odanadi Seva Samsthe, which work for deprived women.

Meenakshi was working as a data entry operator. She had asked her family members to get her married to the boy she was in love with. But the parents and her brothers denied to do so.

According to the sources, her brothers had assaulted her several times over the issue.