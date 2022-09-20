Golden throne assembled for Navratri celebrations at Mysuru Palace

The gem-studded golden throne was, once again, assembled as part of Navratri celebrations on Tuesday, at Mysuru Palace, supervised by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family.

The assembling of the golden throne was held as per the tradition. Palace priests conducted ‘homams’, ‘Chamundi puja’ and other rituals from 7 am onwards. Later, the dismantled golden throne, which was kept at the Palace Safety Room, was brought out to the Durbar Hall. According to sources, palace employees and artisans assembled the throne at the auspicious time.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family will conduct 'Khasagi Durbar' for nine days beginning September 26.

Caption: Palace employees assemble the golden throne at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday.