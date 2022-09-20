Golden throne assembled for Navratri at Mysuru Palace

Golden throne assembled for Navratri celebrations at Mysuru Palace

The assembling of the golden throne was held as per the tradition

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 20 2022, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 18:04 ist
Mysuru Palace. Credit: iStock Photo

The gem-studded golden throne was, once again, assembled as part of Navratri celebrations on Tuesday, at Mysuru Palace, supervised by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family.

The assembling of the golden throne was held as per the tradition. Palace priests conducted ‘homams’, ‘Chamundi puja’ and other rituals from 7 am onwards. Later, the dismantled golden throne, which was kept at the Palace Safety Room, was brought out to the Durbar Hall. According to sources, palace employees and artisans assembled the throne at the auspicious time.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family will conduct 'Khasagi Durbar' for nine days beginning September 26.

Caption: Palace employees assemble the golden throne at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Mysuru
Mysuru Palace
Navratri

What's Brewing

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

 