Good response to ‘Janta Curfew’ in Mysuru district

The ‘Janta curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, evoked an overwhelming response in the Mysuru, on Sunday.

The city wore a deserted look as there was no movement of people, vehicles, including the public transportation. Though a few shops remained open in the morning, the vendors downed the shutters after distributing milk, vegetables and groceries.

The people of all ages supported the Janata curfew by staying inside their houses. In an effort to avert the spread of COVID-19, the PM has called nationwide Janata Curfew, between 7 am and 9 pm.

The prime business locations, establishments, hotels, remained closed. However, no essentials such as water, milk and emergency services like health care sector affected. All the hospitals were open and the doctors attended emergency cases.

KSRTC buses, autorickshaw, taxis and private buses stayed off the road as a mark of the curfew. Almost all the petty shops and eateries observed the curfew by closing the business. A few hotels provided take away services.

Majority of the citizens had purchased the required groceries and essential items on Saturday itself.

In Mysuru rural too, the curfew received good response. There were hardly a few vehicles on the road and a majority of the shops remained closed.

In a few villages, shops were found open and people roaming around. However, the police personnel were seen urging the people to stay

indoors.