Government equipped to prevent coronavirus spread: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that the state government was well-prepared to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus in Karnataka.

"The government is extremely vigilant and taking a lot of initiatives to prevent the spread of virus. Till date, more than one lakh passengers from foreign countries have been screened. Anyone suspected to be infected will be isolated for 28 days," he said.

Sudhakar said that special wards had been set up at all district hospitals and they had been equipped with necessary device for detecting the virus. He said that corporate entities had been directed to stop using biometric system for a few days.