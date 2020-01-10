Govt likely to permit MU to fill up vacant posts

The State government is likely to permit Mangalore University to fill up vacant posts in February, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said on Friday.

''About two third of the posts are lying vacant in the university," he told mediapersons.

Mangalore University has 25 departments offering 42 programmes. Filling of the vacant posts was felt as the varsity has to submit itself for the third cycle of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

"The vacant teaching posts were managed through guest faculty teachers,” Yadapadithaya said.

Non-teaching posts

As many as 127 teaching and 215 non-teaching posts were lying vacant in the university. The government is likely to give permission for filling up only 30% of the vacant non-teaching posts. The convocation of Mangalore University is likely to be held either in second or third week of February, he added.