'Govt mulling to ban, take action against SDPI, PFI'

Minister K S Eshwarappa on Sunday said that the BJP will ensure that all the MLAs who were instrumental in the party coming to power will not be let down and be given suitable posts in the government.

Replying to a query, he said that the government is mulling to ban and take action against two organisations - SDPI and PFI - which has been alleged of anti-national activities. It was recommended even during the previous government, but it was not taken seriously, he said.

Eshwarappa was in Mysuru to take part in various programmes in the district.