Harvest sugarcane fast to aid leopard catch, farmers told

The leopard that killed a woman in T Narsipur taluk remains elusive even after four days.

Meghana, 22, was killed at S Kebbehundi village on the night of December 1.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has passed an order, urging farmers of 40 villages under 23 Gram Panchayats to harvest standing sugarcane crops, to make it easy for catching the big cat, as also for the safety of the people and the animals.

DCF Kamala Karikalan said, “The DC has passed this order as per the request of the forest department. Anyway, the crops are about to be reaped in a week”.

“The sugarcane fields have become a safe hideout for leopards. Among the 97 villages where the operation is undertaken, we have received a number of calls on leopards being sighted in 40 villages,” she said. Rajendra said they had urged the administrative board of the Bannari Amman sugar factory to start buying sugarcane from these farmers and start crushing.

“The special teams of the forest department are flooded with panic calls from the public. Based on the calls, the teams visited five to six places. But they could not trace the leopard,” Kamala said.

“The leopard was sighted twice on trap camera at Mallikarjunaswamy hill, on Monday morning and Saturday night. This is the largest such operation undertaken to trap a leopard in the Mysuru division in the recent past,” she said.

As many as 15 special teams are on the job from December 2. They have placed 10 cages and 10 trap cameras at the site near Ukkalagere, where 22-year-old Manjunath was killed on October 31 and three cages and 10 cameras around the site at S Kebbehundi, where Meghana was killed.

Forest officers say it may be a six to seven-year-old male leopard.

Power supply hit

In view of the leopard scare and the special operation in T Narsipur taluk, CESC will supply electricity to IP feeders during day time instead of night time. The power supply will be from 8.30 am to 6 pm from December 7 to December 16. This is to prevent farmers from irrigating farmlands at night, according to a press release from the superintending engineer, CESC.