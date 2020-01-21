Have no clue about ‘Hindu terror’, says DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said that he is not aware of terrorists among Hindus. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that in his opinion, those who come from Pakistan are terrorists.

“As a live improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Mangalore International Airport on Monday, a thorough investigation will unearth the truth. The leaders of the opposition parties should desist from issuing statements according to their whims and fancies as the investigation is underway,” he said.

Commenting on the statement of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, of the Congress, that there will be an explosion in the BJP, if the Cabinet of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expanded, Karjol said, definitely there will not be a ‘pralaya’ (dissolution). “Siddaramaiah is under illusion. There will be Cabinet expansion for sure. But, there will be no ‘pralaya’. There is no doubt that all those who have won the bypolls should be given proper posts,” he said.

Pointing out that the Citizenship Act was amended even when Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were prime ministers, Karjol said that he did not understand why the Congress and allied parties were opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“Citizenship is being given on humanitarian grounds, to those persecuted on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It will also help to identify those who have illegally infiltrated into India, for financial and political reasons. Illegal migrants are a burden on our economy. The CAA, 2019, does not affect any Indian citizen, irrespective of religion. Secularism is for Indian citizens. It cannot be applied for foreign nationals,” he said.

AHV visits Karjol

While Karjol was addressing a meeting of the district-level officials, former minister A H Vishwanath paid a visit. While Vishwanath was waiting in an office in the DC office complex, Karjol held a meeting with him in privacy. It has to be recalled that Vishwanath, who was instrumental in pulling down the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, lost the bypoll in Hunsur. He is hoping for a ministership.