HC upholds translocation of jumbos to Gujarat

The High Court has disposed of public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the intervention of the court in the matter of the transfer of four elephants from the state to Radhakrishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, said that the provision in Section 40 (2A) Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, carves out exceptions in the case of live elephants and permits private individuals to have ownership.

The elephants were rescued from a circus a couple of decades ago and the erstwhile Mysore royal family had untethered to take care of them at the Mysore Palace. In 2017, citing that the handlers were not taking proper care of the animals, the elephants were given to a Trust by way of gift deeds and the permission was given by the Forest Department for transportation and translocation.

Petitioner M S Muruly, a Bengaluru-based advocate, claimed that no person can sell or transfer or translocate elephants from the state and sought a direction from the Trust to return the elephants to the Forest Department.

The advocate for the Trust contended that the petition was filed based on a news report and that the Trust has no legal association with Reliance Industries Limited. It was submitted that Trust can accommodate 300 elephants and so far, it has received 153 sick, abandoned and victimised elephants from past owners, possessors, mahouts, circuses or from state government and other agencies.

The bench noted that the decision to relocate elephants would be purely a policy decision affecting no rights of any party. “We are satisfied that Respondent No 3 (Trust) is a bonafide Trust which is carrying out a laudable object. To satisfy our conscience, we intend to bind Respondent No 3 to its statements made in the counter and also across the Bar and give directions in this regard at the end of our judgment,” the court said.

The court said that the Trust should not enter into commercial use of its facilities or any commercial agreements and should not promote breeding by the use of any scientific methods. If any calves are born, as a result of the natural procreative process, it has to be reported within 48 hours to jurisdictional forest authorities, the court said.