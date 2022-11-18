HDK: No political conspiracies will help BJP come to power in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister and leader of JD(S), H D Kumaraswamy said, “No matter what political conspiracy they do to hold power, this time people of the state have already decided that they want to set the situation in the state right, so BJP will not come to power in Karnataka.”

He was speaking to media persons atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru on Friday.

Also Read — HDK puts JD(S) in poll mode, sidesteps alliance talk

Reacting to the allegation related to collection of electors’ data by Bommai government he said, “The personnel of a private company who are said to be collecting voters’ data, seem to have claimed that they are government officers during their visit to the households. This type of behavior by the BJP government creates suspicion in the minds of people. But I am not worried that BJP would achieve anything out of such a move. People are tired of BJP. During previous assembly elections B S Yeddyurappa had claimed that they will hold power for 20 years.”

Kumaraswamy said, “Central government has started creating an issue related to Pinaakini river. The Union government have always ignored the Karnataka related to irrigation in the past 75 years. Although it is three years since the Detailed Project Report for Mekedaatu was sent to the Central government, it is yet to decide on it. This balancing reservoir at Mekedaatu at the Cauvery downstream is proposed to store surplus water whenever there are heavy rains, to resolve the inter-state water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu."

"But now in the absence of that balancing reservoir, excess Cauvery water has already flown to Tamilnadu this year, than the amount of water we were supposed to release to them, as per the final order of the Cauvery water dispute tribunal. Although State government has been announcing on upgradation of Thungabhadra and Krishna irrigation projects, they are yet to decide on it," he added.

“With an independent government, we have a five-year plan related to irrigation, to resolve issues of Karnataka related to irrigation, and to make optimum use of the water of rivers of the state,” Kumaraswamy said.

On the bus bay issue in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said, “I have observed a BJP MP making an MLA of the same party cry. If an MLA of a party himself cries, what is the fate of people who have elected them? My only advice to these leaders is that you build a ‘gopura’ of a temple or in the shape of ‘gumbuz’ or a dome over the bus bay. But let there be a shelter for people and that the bus bay should not be destroyed.”