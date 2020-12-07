HDK was at his best during truck with BJP, says Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha, on Sunday, opined that former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has now realised the cunning nature of the Congress party.

Speaking to reporters after offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar to mark his death anniversary in Mysuru, Simha said, Kumaraswamy was the most popular person among the people, when he was heading 20-20 BJP-JD(S) coalition government in 2006.

“He gained a lot of blessings during the 20-month term. He became popular for his Grama Vastavya, a village-stay programme and his down-to-earth behaviour with the common people. Kumaraswamy also gave rise to a new culture of addressing people as ‘brother’. He used to solve peoples’ problems on the spot.

“At least now, Kumaraswamy has realised that he was at his best, when he was with BJP. That’s enough for us,” he said.

However, Simha refused to comment on Kumaraswamy’s allegations against the Congress party leaders and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. The MP also called upon the people and the politicians to follow Ambedkar, who is one of the geniuses in the country.