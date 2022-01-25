Headmaster sexually abuses minor student

A school headmaster reportedly sexually abused a high school student in H D Kote taluk in the district.
The headmaster abused the girl in the classroom. However, the students recored a video of the incident.
The parents of the children lodged a complaint against the headmaster with the Block Education Officer.
