Headmaster sexually abuses minor student

Headmaster sexually abuses minor student

The parents have lodged a complaint against the headmaster with the Block Education Officer

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 25 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Feminism India

A school headmaster reportedly sexually abused a high school student in H D Kote taluk in the district.

The headmaster abused the girl in the classroom. However, the students recored a video of the incident.

The parents of the children lodged a complaint against the headmaster with the Block Education Officer.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

H D Kote
Karnataka
sexual assault
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 