Heavy outflow from Kabini ups KRS level by 9 ft

Heavy rains continued to batter Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts on Thursday also. As outflow from Kabini dam, in Beechanahalli of HD Kote taluk, increased to 90,000 cusec, several villages along River Kabini are likely to be flooded.

Several houses and roads were damaged in Mysuru and Hassan districts. Traffic on Ooty Road at Nanjangud is likely to be affected.

The district administration is all prepared to handle the situation and the authorities are making all efforts to relocate the people from vulnerable areas, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar.

Due to continuous rainfall, several houses were damaged in Mysuru and Hassan districts. While 87 houses were damaged in Mysuru district, 24 houses have collapsed in Hassan district.

Hemavathi in spate

River Hemavathi is in spate, leaving Sakleshpur taluk partially submerged. Landslide is reported on the Gudanakere-Heggadde stretch in Sakelshpur taluk and the road is closed for traffic.

Similarly, Chamarajanagar district is receiving heavy rainfall. Water bodies in Bandipur Tiger Reserve are receiving large quantum of water. As 90,000 cusec of water is being released from Kabini dam, a few villages in Kollegal taluk are likely to be flooded.

The road connecting Kerala is inundated. KSRTC has suspended bus services between Kozhikode and Mysuru as a large quantity of water is flowing on the road at Neelambur in Kerala. Thirteen buses have been cancelled.

With heavy rains lashing Kodagu district, the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam has crossed 37,000 cusec.

The water level of the dam was 93.5 ft on August 8 as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.

The inflow was 37,375 cusec. The water level in the dam has increased by 9.4 ft in the last four days.

Water to TN stopped

However, water release to Tamil Nadu has been stopped on Thursday. The outflow, which was 6,149 cusec on Wednesday, came down to 3,276 cusec on Thursday morning. By evening, the outflow was just 421 cusec.

The water level of the dam was 83.10 ft on August 5, with an inflow of 5,654 cusec and outflow 6,099 cusec.