Heavy rains pound Mysuru

One person was washed away in a drain due to the heavy downpour in Mysuru city on Sunday late night.

Cars that were parked on Ring road were seen floating in the rain water as the road was inundated. More than 10 houses have collapsed in the taluk. A portion of the Panchagavi mutt, on the foot of Chamundi Hill had collapsed.

Mysuru city recorded 9 cm rainfall. A car that was moving on the Ring Road near Sathagalli was washed away in the gushing rain water. The passengers in the car alerted the Fire and Emergency Services, who rushed to the spot, stopped the car and rescued them.

A person is said to have washed away in the drain in Siddharthanagar. The authorities are searching for him at Karanji lake where the water gets drained.

Several areas like Police Layout, IPS Nagar and others resembled lakes. Rain water entered houses in low-lying areas causing inconvenience to the residents.