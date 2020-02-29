Help pours in for teenager, who dropped out of school to take care of sister

Learning about the plight of 15-year-old Akash, who dropped out of school to take care of his disabled sister, several industrialists, voluntary organisations, Rotary Clubs and social workers have offered to take care of the siblings, assuring medical care and education.

Akash’s sister Anusha’s limbs and arms are paralysed and she is totally dependent on others. Their parents Manjula and Kumar of Alanahalli in the taluk died a couple of years ago, due to illness. As no relatives came to their rescue, it was inevitable for Akash to drop out of the school to take up the responsibility of his sister.

Akash works as a daily wager. He returns home in the evening, cleans the house, bathes his sister and cooks food, taking total care of his sister.

Akash said, "My classmates were not talking to me properly in school. No one played with me and relatives too distanced themselves from us. I dropped out of the school to take care of my sister."

Town Municipal Council member H C Narasimhamurthy and his friends extended a financial help of Rs 5,000. District Child Protection Officer Dr Diwakar, Woman and Child Development officer Asha and counsellers visited their house on Thursday and gathered details.

Diwakar said, "Akash would be admitted to a Balamandira in Mysuru and the department will take care of his education. Anusha, who is physically-challenged, will be housed in the home for the disabled."

Meanwhile, Bante Bodhidatta of Nalanda University, Chamarajanagar, has offered to adopt both Akash and Anusha. The girl would be admitted to ‘Chiguru’, an organisation in Mysuru and the boy would be admitted to the Ashram and his education will be taken care of. He will be visiting their house on Friday.

Initially, Akash was not ready to send his sister and was adamant of not leaving the village. However, he agreed after the counsellers convinced him.