Highway robberies on Mysuru-Bengaluru creates anxiety

Two highway robberies, at different locations, on the wee hours of Sunday on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, in Srirangapatna taluk, has created anxiety among the public travelling on the route. The Police suspect a large network behind the gang.

The incidents have been reported from Kodishettipura and Gowripura, on the highway. A four-member-gang waylaid the car near Kodishettipura. The miscreants threatened the passengers with lethal weapons and escaped with the car, two mobile phones, and Rs 1,500 cash. The car was bound for Mysuru from Bengaluru.



In another incident near Gowripura, the gang threatened the motorbike rider with lethal weapons and escaped with a mobile phone and Rs 500 cash, according to police.

Speaking to DH, a Police officer said that the department has gathered evidences on the crime. It is suspected that a gang from Mysuru, was involved in criminal activities. The miscreants have fled with the car and motorbike and is suspected to have travelled towards Bengaluru. The department has spread a net to nab them, he said.

SP K Parashuram, Dy SP Arun Nagegowda visited the spot. Rural police have registered a case.