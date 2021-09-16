Hindu outfits protest against Mysuru temple demolition

Condemning the demolition of Hindu temples, hundreds of people, under the banner of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, took out a huge rally against the district administration and the government, in Mysuru, on Thursday.

Members of various Hindu organisations joined the protest and raised slogans against the BJP government, Minister S T Somashekar, MLA S A Ramadass and other BJP leaders for failing to protect the temples.

The organisations sought action against all the officials, who were responsible for the recent demolition of the historic Mahadevamma temple at Uchagani village in Nanjangud taluk.

