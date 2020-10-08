Historian P V Nanjaraj Urs slams Karnataka govt over Dasara celebration

Historian P V Nanjaraj Urs slammed the Karnataka government on Thursday over Dasara celebration, alleging that the government was looting money in the name of Dasara.

Urs asked why the government earmarked Rs 15 crore for simple Dasara? "Let the government provide facilities to combat Covid-19 rather than investing on Dasara," he said.

Chamundeshwari Devi will bless the government if they ensure the safety of the people instead of celebration, he added.