Historian Urs slams K'taka govt over Dasara celebration

Historian P V Nanjaraj Urs slams Karnataka govt over Dasara celebration

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 08 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 17:14 ist
Historian P V Nanjaraj Urs. Credit: DH File Photo

Historian P V Nanjaraj Urs slammed the Karnataka government on Thursday over Dasara celebration, alleging that the government was looting money in the name of Dasara.

Urs asked why the government earmarked Rs 15 crore for simple Dasara? "Let the government provide facilities to combat Covid-19 rather than investing on Dasara," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Chamundeshwari Devi will bless the government if they ensure the safety of the people instead of celebration, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Dasara
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 