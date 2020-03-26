Hosa Todaku celebration in Mysuru low-key amidst bird flu scare

Hosa Todaku celebration low-key amidst bird flu scare

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 26 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 16:34 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

With 'Hosa Todaku' being celebrated on Thursday, the people of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts had difficulty in buying food provisions as only a few meat stalls were open. Sale of chicken has been prohibited in Mysuru and Mandya districts, due to bird flu scare.

Hosa Todaku is celebrated on the next day of Ugadi, where a non-vegetarian feast is prepared at homes.

In Hassan too there was no sale of chicken. The district administration had allowed meat stalls to open for an hour. In Mandya, the district administration has banned the sale of chicken for a week. While meat stalls were open at a few places in Mandya city, the rest remained closed in K R Pet.

There was a display of discipline among the people of Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Thursday. Most of them were seen observing social distancing, at shops selling essential commodities. The police had to use mild caning on Wednesday on those who were unnecessarily moving on the roads.
 

