‘Huccha’ Venkat stones car in Mandya

After Madikeri, Kushalnagar and Periyapatna, actor ‘Huccha’ Venkat was spotted in Mandya. He allegedly threw stones at a car, inviting the wrath of the youths, on Sunday.

Venkat, who stayed at a private hotel in Mandya for the past two days, allegedly stoned the car of a youth who bought him food.

He was staying in Jyothi International Hotel since August 30. Upon knowing that he was staying in the hotel, a group of youths came to meet him.

When Venkat asked them sugarcane juice, the youths took him in a car and bought him juice and also food. However, when Venkat started pelting the car with stones, the irked youths thrashed him. Mandya west police, who rushed to the spot, sent Venkat to Bengaluru in his car.