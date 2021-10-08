I-T raid will not affect Karnataka bypolls: Yediyurappa

I-T raid will not affect Karnataka assembly by-polls: B S Yediyurappa

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Oct 08 2021, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 14:56 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the raid by a team of officials of Income Tax department on the premises of his former personal assistant Umesh will not have any impact on assembly bypolls for Hanagal and Sindhagi constituencies.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said., "It is not politically motivated.The officials have called him for interrogation and will take action as per the law".

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka Assembly
Bypolls
India News
Income Tax Department
Income tax raids

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 