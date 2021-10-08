I-T raid will not affect Karnataka assembly by-polls: B S Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the raid by a team of officials of Income Tax department on the premises of his former personal assistant Umesh will not have any impact on assembly bypolls for Hanagal and Sindhagi constituencies.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said., "It is not politically motivated.The officials have called him for interrogation and will take action as per the law".

