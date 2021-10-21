Injured tiger rescued, shifted to Mysuru for treatment

The tiger had turned weak and was not in a condition to move.

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Oct 21 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 00:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The forest department personnel were successful in rescuing the injured tiger at Ganjikatte forest area in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk in Chamrajanagar district on Thursday.

The tiger had turned weak and was not in a condition to move. As the rescued tiger was in need of immediate medical attention, it has been shifted to the Mysuru Zoo's Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli.

The severely injured male tiger has been suffering from fatigue. The department personnel were monitoring the tiger through a camera trapping method. As the veterinarians felt that it was difficult for the tiger to recover normally, they decided to capture it and provide treatment.

The tiger was darted and captured on Thursday. As the injuries on the tiger's body were deep, it is suspected that the tusk of an elephant might have pierced the body while fighting.

"The injured tiger was found at Bandipur safari range on Wednesday. As there were signs of recovery, it has been shifted to Mysuru," according to a press release from Tiger Project Director S R Natesh.

Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Mujeeb, Assistant Conservator of Forest K Paramesh and others took part in the rescue operation.

