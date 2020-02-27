Interference of govt in academics decried

Former chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) H A Venkatesh said the government should not interfere in academics as it does in administrative departments as it affects the future generations.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he said the proposal of the state government to amend the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, to empower a selection committee, chaired by the chief minister to appoint vice-chancellors, is unwarranted.

Politicisation seen

Venkatesh, who was also Senate member and Syndicate member of the University of Mysore, said, if the proposed amendment comes into effect, the appointment of VCs will be politicised like the nominations to boards and corporations. The supporters of the ruling parties can become VCs damaging the systems, he said.

“Protests will be held if the amendments are effected to the Act, by keeping the people, especially the students in dark. The people should be informed about the proposed changes in the amendment. Academics, student leaders, ex-VCs and professors should be consulted in the matter. The selection committee chaired by the chief minister is unscientific as universities are related to academics. It will affect the future generations badly,” he said.

“With this amendment, the universities, which should be autonomous bodies, would come under the direct control of the government. The announcement of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan to introduce a Bill for the proposed amendment smacks of a conspiracy by the ruling party to control the universities,” Venkatesh said.