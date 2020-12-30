J B Xavier Diocese of Mysore Vicar General passes away

J B Xavier (82), who served as Vicar General of the Diocese of Mysore, passed away on Tuesday evening due to a cardiac arrest.

He was a professor of Liturgy and Church History at St Peter’s Pontifical Seminary, Bengaluru. He also served there as Rector for three years and as Registrar of St Peter’s Pontifical Institute. He was also the director of Organization for Development of People (ODP), Parish Priest at Ganjam, Kollegal and Yadavagiri.

As secretary for Karnataka Regional Commission for Liturgy for several years, he has done extensive work in translating liturgical books to Kannada. He was a member of the Ecumenical Bible Translation Committee and translated the New Roman Missal, Book of Blessings in Kannada, and prepared the Kannada Lectionary. He was working on a project of translating the Catholic version of the Bible in Kannada, a book of Gospels and Sacramental Rituals in Kannada.

His body was kept at St Mary’s Minor Seminary, Opposite to LIC Building, Millennium Circle, Bannimantap, Mysuru for public homage. The cortege was be moved to St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mysuru on Wednesday for a solemn Requiem Mass by K A William, Bishop of Mysore. The body was taken to Our Lady of Rosary Church, Shettihalli, Hassan district, his birthplace, to be interred.