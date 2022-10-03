'Jamboo Savari' to go whole hog after two pandemic years

The countdown has begun for Jamboo Savari, scheduled to be held in a grand manner this year, on the premises of the Mysuru palace on Wednesday.
The grand procession brings curtains down on the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festivities.
People from neighbouring districts and other states have descended on Mysuru, to have a glimpse of the procession involving cultural troupes and tableaux.
Elephant Abhiyamyu is expected to carry the golden howdah (with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari inside it) as part of the grand pageantry.
Though he has an experience of carrying the golden howdah twice, within the Mysuru Palace premises, this will be his first experience of carrying the howdah for a 5-km distance, from the Palace to Bannimantap.
Also Read | Bengaluru’s unique sitar symphony to play at Mysuru palace for Dasara
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will perform puja to ‘Nandi dhwaja’ at Balarama Gate of the Palace, during the auspicious Makara lagna, between 2.36 pm and 2.50 pm.
The Vijayadashami procession (Jamboo Savari) will be launched by Bommai, by offering floral tributes to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah, during the auspicious Meena Lagna between 5.07 pm and 5.18 pm.
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, district incharge Minister S T Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar will be chief guests. MLA S A Ramadass will preside over the programme.
The Bannimantap grounds will host the scintillating torchlight parade at 7.30 pm.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will receive the guard of honour, while Bommai and other ministers will participate. MLA Tanveer Sait will preside over the programme. Security is beefed up across the city. Vehicle parking has been provided on the outskirts of the city.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain
Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves
IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data
Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters
IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs
Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse
The genesis of the cheetah relocation