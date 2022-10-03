'Jamboo Savari' to go whole hog after two pandemic years

The countdown has begun for Jamboo Savari, scheduled to be held in a grand manner this year, on the premises of the Mysuru palace on Wednesday.

The grand procession brings curtains down on the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festivities.

People from neighbouring districts and other states have descended on Mysuru, to have a glimpse of the procession involving cultural troupes and tableaux.

Elephant Abhiyamyu is expected to carry the golden howdah (with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari inside it) as part of the grand pageantry.

Though he has an experience of carrying the golden howdah twice, within the Mysuru Palace premises, this will be his first experience of carrying the howdah for a 5-km distance, from the Palace to Bannimantap.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will perform puja to ‘Nandi dhwaja’ at Balarama Gate of the Palace, during the auspicious Makara lagna, between 2.36 pm and 2.50 pm.

The Vijayadashami procession (Jamboo Savari) will be launched by Bommai, by offering floral tributes to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah, during the auspicious Meena Lagna between 5.07 pm and 5.18 pm.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, district incharge Minister S T Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar will be chief guests. MLA S A Ramadass will preside over the programme.

The Bannimantap grounds will host the scintillating torchlight parade at 7.30 pm.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will receive the guard of honour, while Bommai and other ministers will participate. MLA Tanveer Sait will preside over the programme. Security is beefed up across the city. Vehicle parking has been provided on the outskirts of the city.