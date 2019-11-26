JD(S) leaders meet MLA G T Devegowda at his residence

JD(S) leaders, led by MP Prajwal Revanna, met JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda, at his residendce, on Monday evening.

Devegowda has stayed away from the party activities for several months now. He had said, he will keep neutral and won't support any candidates for Hunsur Assembly bypolls.



Prajwal Revanna, who is campaigning for JD(S) candidate for Hunsur bypolls, along with others, met Devegowda and sought his support.

It has to be noted that BJP leader, also Health Minister B Sriramulu, met Devegowda, who celebrateed his 70th birthday on Monday, and greeted him.