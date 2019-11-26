JD(S) leaders meet MLA G T Devegowda at his residence

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 26 2019, 06:46am ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2019, 06:46am ist
Health Minister, also BJP in-charge for Hunsur bypolls, B Sriramulu meets JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda on the occasion of his birthday,at his residence, in Mysuru, on Monday. (DH photo)

JD(S) leaders, led by MP Prajwal Revanna, met JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda, at his residendce, on Monday evening.

Devegowda has stayed away from the party activities for several months now. He had said, he will keep neutral and won't support any candidates for Hunsur Assembly bypolls.
 
Prajwal Revanna, who is campaigning  for JD(S) candidate for Hunsur bypolls, along with others, met Devegowda and sought his support.

It has to be noted that BJP leader, also Health Minister B Sriramulu, met Devegowda, who celebrateed his 70th birthday on Monday, and greeted him. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
JD(S)
Hunsur Assembly constituency
hunsur
Mysuru
assembly bypolls
Assembly bye-election
Comments (+)
 