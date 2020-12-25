Job fair in Mysuru on December 30

Magic Bus India Foundation, in association with Majestic High School, on Azeez Sait Double Road, Udayagiri, in Mysuru, has organised a job fair on December 30, at the school.

The registration for the employment mela will be held from 9 am to 11 am. The interviews will be held from 10 am to 4 pm. Employers from the manufacturing, ITEs, retail, BFSI, telecom, marketing, sales and BPO sectors are expected to take part in the job fair. Approximately 500 job openings, in various disciplines and sectors, are available for Mysuru and the surrounding industries and firms.

Youth, with qualifications such as SSLC, PU, ITI, diploma or any degree, in the age group of 18 to 30 years can participate. Contact: 95356 96563, 99729 16082, 93415 53151, 85508 59189, 99005 07334, or 96116 68922.