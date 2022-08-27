Job scam: RMP in Mysuru sacks 103 employees

The authorities of Rare Materials Plant (RMP), a unit of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, at Yelwal in the taluk, have terminated the services of 103 employees who allegedly managed to get jobs unethically.

Recruitment was carried out for various posts in 2018. The authorities had smelt irregularities in the recruitments.

Senior officials conducted a probe and later, the case was handed over to CBI.

CBI completed the investigation and submitted a report. The authorities terminated the services of the 103 employees based on the report.

A question paper was leaked and the children and relatives of the then employees were appointed for most of the posts. RMP officials were not available for comment.