Jumbo tramples Forest dept employee to death

A Forest department personnel, Gururaj (52), died after being trampled by an elephant while on duty at the Nagarahole National Park, in the taluk on Thursday afternoon.

Employees Gururaj, Chandru and Ashok were on a patrol at a distance of one kilometre from the department office, when the incident occurred, said Nagarahole Tiger Project director Mahesh Kumar.

Gururaj had been serving the department at Nagarahole from 1991. While Gururaj died on the spot, Chandru escaped unhurt, Ashok sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. The department will provide compensation as per the norms, the officials said.