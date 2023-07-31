K Byrappa, former VC of Mangalore University, no more

K Byrappa, former VC of Mangalore University, passes away

He is survived by wife Sunita and two sons Shayan and Nayan.

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 31 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 12:11 ist
K Byrappa. Credit: Facebook/Mangalore University

K Byrappa, former vice-chancellor of Mangalore University, passed away following a cardiac arrest at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 69.

Byrappa, a native of Mysuru, residing in Vijayanagar III Stage, is recognised for his contributions to Materials Science. He obtained his PhD degree from Moscow State University, Russia, and was well-versed in German, Japanese and Russian languages.

During his tenure as a VC in Mangaluru, from June 2014 to June 2018, several research programmes were taken up and he secured RUSA and PURSE grants for the university.

A graduate of MSc (Geology) from the University of Mysore (UoM) in 1975, he enrolled as a research scholar with the UoM immediately and then moved to Moscow State University. On return, Bhyrappa joined the UoM as an assistant professor in 1983. By 1998, he became a professor.

Besides serving as the chairman of the department of Earth Science in the UoM, he was the director of UGC-Academic Staff College, founder director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, chief coordinator, University with Potential for Excellence, Inter-Departmental Programme, and founder coordinator of MTech in Materials Science, Centre for Materials Science and Technology, in the UoM.

