Kamakshi Devi to flag off ‘Saree walkathon’ on Dec 8

The Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central has organised a ‘Saree Walkathon’ on December 8 (Sunday), in Mysuru city, with the theme ‘Together we can’ and ‘Healthy Women. Happy Homes’. Kamakshi Devi, daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru state, will inaugurate the Walkathon in the presence of district chairman of Inner Wheel Club Anuradha Nanda Kumar. Deccan Herald and Prajavani newspapers are the media partners for the event.

The walkathon will also focus on creating awareness on Mission Mamata, an initiative of the Inner Wheel towards an Orphan-Free India in 2024. The 2.5 km walkathon will begin at 6.30 am at Baden Powell Public School, Scouts and Guides Grounds, behind DC’s office, and will end at the same venue, around 9 am. The walkathon will pass through the DC’s office, Institution of Engineers, Rotary Jawa School, Krishna Vilas Road, Shivayana Mutt Road, left turn towards DD Urs Road, DC’s Office road and back to Baden Powell Public school.

President of the club Asha Divyesh said that woman runs a house and the family, with all love and warmth. “She turns the house into a happy home. While taking care of all her loved ones, she usually forgets to focus on her own health and well-being. If a woman is healthy and happy, she ensures that her family, relatives and friends are also happy. Thus, the whole society can be healthy and happy. So, we have organised the walkathon, to put women’s health into focus,” she said.

Health & sport

Asha said, “Saree is not just ethnic, but, is also elegant and comfortable. Nowadays, we look down upon saree as if it is foreign to us. In view of reviving the grace and beauty of the saree, the Indian wear is being combined with health concern and sport.”

She further said, “In India, women’s health receives attention only when she is ill or during pregnancy. This is based on our biased understanding of women’s role in the society. Cardiovascular disease, stroke, kidney disease, respiratory diseases and trauma are the major causes for the sufferings and death among women. According to WHO, women in India have a higher life expectancy, compared to men. But, women suffer from disorders like musculoskeletal diseases and depression. Social structures and prejudices also force women to compromise on health and well-being.”

Asha said, “The walkathon is an effort to create awareness about women’s health through their participation. The registration fee is Rs 100 and prizes will be distributed among winners of the walkathon. Before the start of the walkathon, there will be a warm-up session. Experts on women’s health will talk on the issue and will interact with the participants.”

Tholasi Jewels are the sponsors while co-sponsorers are: Silk Utsav by Sumangali, Bhimji’s, Wellnest, Karnataka Silks, Dazzles, Mahalakshmi Sweets, Travel Parkz, Labelz, and Brindavan Hospital.

Prizes

Three prizes each — Rs 5,000 worth first prize, Rs 2,500 worth second prize and Rs 1,000 worth third prize — will be presented to below 50 years and above 50 years categories.

Besides, consolation prizes in both categories, special prizes for eldest participants and lucky-dip prizes will be presented.

The tickets are available at: Tholasi Jewels, Temple Road, VV Mohalla; Dazzles, D Devaraja Urs Road; Travel Parkz, Hotel Airline Complex; Wellnest, Kalidasa Road; and Karnataka Silks and Sarees, KD Road. Contact: 90087 00123 or 99456 23338.