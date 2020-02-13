Karnataka bandh receives lukewarm response in Mysuru

A Karnataka bandh called by some of the pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday failed to evoke any response as normal life remained unaffected in Mysuru district.
KSRTC, autorickshaw and taxi services were plying as normal and schools and colleges are functioning as usual.
According to police, the organisations that extended support for the issue did not come out for bandh. However, city police have deputed security forces at sensitive areas in the city.
