Karnataka Budget '23 not supportive of tourism sector, we had expected more: Mysureans

Although Mysureans have welcomed a few announcements by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the state budget to come up with Cancer treatment centre (under Kidwai institute of Oncology, Bengaluru) at the cost of Rs 202 crore and others, stakeholders of tourism and hospitality sector of Mysuru have felt that the state budget is not supportive of tourism sector.

C A Jayakumar, President, Mysuru Travel Agents Association, said, "70 per cent of the people directly or indirectly depend on tourism in Mysuru. They have not fulfilled the long-pending demand to have Mysuru Tourism/Dasara Authority for systematic development of Mysuru tourism or tourism circuit. They have announced an Internatioal Standard State Exhibtion and Art Gallery at the cost of Rs 10 crore in two-and-half-acre land near Chamundi Vihar stadium, but instead they should have developed basic facilities including parking facilities, toilets and others at the existing tourism destinations. They have not mentioned anything about coming up with a film city in Mysuru."

He added: "Although they have mentioned that they will come up with a vehicle testing and certification centre in Mysuru at the cost of Rs 31 crore, there is no clarity on testing of what kind of vehicles and what kind of testing they would do. We had more expectations for Mysuru, from the state budget."

Heritage expert, Prof N S Rangaraju said, "Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar had consulted heritage experts and had given representation to state government seeking Rs 1000 crore for the conservation of heritage structures of Mysuru. Although it has been mentioned in the budget that measures would be taken up to conserve heritage structures, the funds allotted and restoration of which buildings is not clear. While we are taking up survey on status of over 130 heritage structures, we have completed the survey of 25 buildings. Hope we get funds for conservation of buildings which need immediate attention including Vasantha Mahal Palace, educational institutions like Maharani's Arts College, Maharaja's college and its hostel, Yuvaraja's College, Government Home for Girls on Lalitha Mahal road."

Meanwhile C Narayangowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association, welcomed certain announcements in the state budget for Mysuru including measures to invite expressions of interest from major private stakeholders to come up with integrated township on Public Private Partnership (PPP). He also welcomed an allotment of Rs 320 crore for land acquisition for expansion of Mysuru Airport. Also, he welcomed the announcement to develop Bengaluru-Ramanagar-Mandya-Mysuru highway at the cost of Rs 8408 crore and to develop 92 kms length of Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway at the cost of Rs 4128 Crore.

With increasing man-animal conflicts, Mysureans welcomed approval to appoint 199 members for 'Leopard Task Force' in Mysuru and Mandya, and also, steps to come up with an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre at Bandipur.

Mysurueans even welcomed measure to have an IVF clinic at Mysuru Medical College and Research Instituteat the cost of Rs 6 Crore.