Karnataka Bypoll: H Vishwanath to file nomination today

Former MLA A H Vishwanath on Monday will file his nomination papers as BJP candidate for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls to Hunsur Assembly segment.

November 18 is the last day to file the papers. Vishwanath, who elected on JD(S) ticket in 2018, resigned and joined BJP, recently.

A host of BJP leaders, including Minister B Sriramulu, Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Sinha, BJP leader K shivara are likely to be present during the nomination.

Before filing the nomination, Vishwanath will offer puja at various temple in Hunsur.