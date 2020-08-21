Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa orders probe into on-duty Covid-19 doctor's death case

The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into a case where Nanjangud Taluk Officer (in charge) Dr S R Nagendra allegedly died by suicide.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ordered Mysuru Regional Commissioner to conduct a probe and directed to submit a report within seven days.

It has to be noted that the officer died by suicide by hanging self at his residence in Alanahalli on Thursday. The family member and his colleagues had alleged work pressure and harassment from higher-ups.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The chief minister has also directed to issue Rs 50 lakh immediately and sanction all the benefits to the family members of the doctor.

In addition, a compensatory job is assured for Nagendra's wife Anitha.

The chief minister has also urged the Covid warriors and the doctors not to take any extreme step and requested them to resolve the issue through higher-ups.

The government is with the doctors and will extend full support, he assured.

