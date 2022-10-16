CM Bommai attends valedictory of three-day Kumbh Mela

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai attends valedictory of three-day Kumbh Mela

Several pujas, homas and rituals were organised as part of the mela near the sangama, for all the three days

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, K R Pet,
  • Oct 16 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 22:54 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in the valedictory ceremony of the Mahadeshwarara Kumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangama, near Ambigarahalli, in K R Pet taluk of Mandya district, on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees and pontiffs of various religious mutts took part in the ceremony and offered bagina at Triveni Sangama - the confluence of three rivers Kaveri, Hemavathi and Lakshmanteertha.

The three-day Kumbh Mela which was held from October 14 to 16, comes to an end on Sunday. Several pujas, homas and rituals were organised as part of the mela near the sangama, for all the three days.

The Chief Minister arrived at the helipad near Ambigarahalli at around 12 noon. He was welcomed by Ministers K C Narayan Gowda and K Gopalaiah.

Speaking to reporters here, he lauded the district administration and the authorities concerned for the success of the three-day Kumbh Mela, attended by thousands of people and pontiffs of various mutts.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was expected to attend the valedictory ceremony, gave a miss to the event.

The CM also offered condolences to the major mishap in Arsikere, Hassan district, which claimed nine lives. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and assured all treatment to the other injured.

