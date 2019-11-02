'Karnataka govt to take steps to expand silk industry'

Minister for Sericulture V Somanna on Saturday said that the government will take prompt efforts to expand silk industry for the benefit of the farmers as well as the employees of Karnataka Silk Industrial Corporation (KSIC).

The Minister was speaking to reporters after inspecting Silk Weaving factory, here. He said, KSIC was dream project of Sir M Visvesvaraya and established for the welfare of the farmers.

Mysuru silk has good demand and the factory needs to be expanded as per the need. The required efforts will be taken to upgrade factories in Mysuru, T Narasipur, Chamarajanagar after discussion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he added.

The Minister also asked the employees and the officials to work for the factory's development. Employees must ensure the factory does not run in loss, he said.

Minister also assured of resolving issues of contract employees, who have alleged that they are not getting salaries on time.