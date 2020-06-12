Karnataka: Nine test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jun 12 2020, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 19:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

Nine persons, including a pregnant woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru on Friday. With the new cases, the total positive cases increased to 115. 

While seven patients have travel history to Maharashtra, the pregnant woman of K R Nagar, had traveled to K R Pet in Mandya district another patient is primary contact of the patient, who had travel history to Tamil Nadu.

With the fresh cases, the number of active case increased to 19. According to Deputy Commissioner. all th seven persons returned from Maharashtra were under facility quarantine. 

The DC said, containment zone is already declared around the affected household in K R Nagar town encompassing 140 houses.

