Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state government is all prepared and is on high alert over COVID-19.

While speaking to reporters, he said, all the districts are equipped to treat emergency cases. They all are facilitated with needed equipment to detect coronavirus.

People do need to be panic as the government has formed a task force to detect the cases, he said.

Corporate and IT companies are directed to stop the usage of the biometric system for a few days.