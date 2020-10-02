Karnataka project at Tirumala symbolises universal brotherhood: Rohini Sindhuri

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who is also the Religious and Endowment Commissioner, has clarified about the Karnataka Choultries project, an accommodation complex in Tirumala, to be developed at the cost of Rs 200 crore.

It has to be mentioned that JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh had alleged irregularities in the project and accused Sindhuri of helping the Andhra Pradesh government by handing over the project to TTD for execution.

The project, to be developed on 7.05 acre of land owned by Karnataka, is funded by Karnataka government.

In a statement, Rohini Sindhuri has stated that "The project symbolises universal brotherhood showcasing the ideal -- Vasudeva Kutumbakam -- which cannot be held hostage to narrow minds and narrower hearts."

According to the Officer, every month about 50,000 devotees from Karnataka visit the 'Devasthanam'. In fact, historically TTD was part of the Great Vijayanagara empire and all artificial boundaries are insignificant in front of the unity of mankind. The project will provide stay facilities for 1,803 devotees on a space of about 3.4 lakh square feet with Kalyana Mantapa and other facilities. It has been made possible only after decades of efforts. The seven-acre-five-gunta land at Tirumala is a gift of the Maharajas that the Endowment Department, Karnataka inherited. However, despite lakhs of devotees from Karnataka visiting every year, there are no proper facilities for them at Tirumala. The project will meet the needs of millions of devotees from Karnataka. The solemn and sacred duty of Endowment Department, Karnataka to serve the devotees is finally being discharged, she mentioned. The Governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have come together to realise the vision by building world class facilities for the devotees.

The foundation stone of the last facility, built at Tirumala on the said land, was laid by the then Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Morarji Desai – about 60 years ago, according to the officer.

The dream of building facilities for the devotees had not materialised for many decades. A dream pursued by many Karnataka Governments is finally being realised now.

Hence, the laying of the foundation stone for the project recently by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is a historical event.