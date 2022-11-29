Karnataka: QR code-based appointments cuts queue time at T Narsipur hospital

Patients need not wait in a queue for their ‘registration token’ for consulting a doctor at the T Narsipur taluk government hospital any longer. They can get it by scanning a QR code for faster OPD registration.

“This is the first government hospital at ‘taluk level’ in Karnataka to have the facility. This is the first ‘e-hospital’-enabled taluk hospital in Karnataka, where patients’ records are digitised,” said M Natesh, state coordinator, of telemedicine.

“This is among 15 hospitals in Karnataka where the facility is introduced under the first phase. We have plans to introduce this facility in all district-level hospitals by December-end. Later, we plan to introduce it in all taluk hospitals, community health centres and public health care centres,” said health commissioner D Randeep.

Mysuru district health officer Dr K H Prasad said T Narsipur taluk hospital has generated a hospital-specific ‘QR code’ in ‘ehospital.gov.in’ portal. They have established fast track counter in OPD block, with ‘scan and share feature’ under ABDM (Ayushman Bharath Digital Health Mission).

“While 500 to 600 patients visit the hospital every day, 120 patients availed the service on Tuesday,” said Dr B C Jagannatha, chief medical officer of taluk hospital.

“Earlier we had to wait for at least 15 minutes in a queue to get OPD registration token. Now, with the scanning of the QR code, we could get token for consulting the doctor in just two minutes,” said Mahesh Kumar, a resident.

Natesh said, during the first visit, staff at the fast track counter will help the patient download the ABDM-enabled personal health record apps like DRIEFCASE, ABHA, Paytm or Arogya Setu on their phone, register and log in.

The staff will help them create Ayushman Bharath Health Account (ABHA) IDs of ABDM.

They will help them digitally link their health records to ABHA IDs, so that the records can be accessed digitally from anywhere and shared with any doctor in an emergency situation. They will also help generate Ayushman Bharath Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya (ABPMJAY)-Arogya Karnataka (ArK) health card (which helps in inter-state portability).

During subsequent visits, a patient can scan a QR code via the ABDM-enabled app and get a token for consultation with the doctor, Natesh said.