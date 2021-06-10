Karnataka State Open University's assistant registrar dies by suicide

KSOU assistant registrar dies by suicide

Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 10 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 12:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The assistant Registrar of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Manjunath Prasad, died by suicide at his residence in Chamundipuram, Mysuru. He was 55.

According to the police, he took the extreme step on Wednesday noon when his wife and children were not at home. The police have recovered a suicide note.

A police officer said Prasad had purchased a site at Jayalakshmi Puram from two men, Riyaz and Javed, who cheated him by providing fake documents. Later, the duo sold the same site to another person.

The police are investigating the case.

