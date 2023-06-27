24 Chamarajanagar Covid death cases to be probed again

Karnataka to re-investigate Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage death case: Dinesh Gundu Rao

He directed K R Hospital officials to treat at least three times more number of patients. 

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru ,
  • Jun 27 2023, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 17:07 ist
Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the state government is taking measures to re-investigate death cases of 24 Covid-19 patients due to alleged oxygen shortage at Chamarajanagar district hospital.

The minister was speaking to media persons after inspecting tele-ICU facilities at K R Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday.

After inspecting the facility, Dinesh Gundu Rao noted that though there are five-star facilities at the hospital but the number of patients treated was almost a quarter of those treated at a taluk hospital. He directed officials to treat at least three times more number of patients. 

He directed the officials to take measures to build a mortuary and a blood bank.

On the low attendance of staff, the minister directed officials to cut the salaries of those who had not used the biometric facility to mark their attendence.

Karnataka
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Mysuru
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

