Karnataka to re-investigate Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage death case: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the state government is taking measures to re-investigate death cases of 24 Covid-19 patients due to alleged oxygen shortage at Chamarajanagar district hospital.

The minister was speaking to media persons after inspecting tele-ICU facilities at K R Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday.

After inspecting the facility, Dinesh Gundu Rao noted that though there are five-star facilities at the hospital but the number of patients treated was almost a quarter of those treated at a taluk hospital. He directed officials to treat at least three times more number of patients.

He directed the officials to take measures to build a mortuary and a blood bank.

On the low attendance of staff, the minister directed officials to cut the salaries of those who had not used the biometric facility to mark their attendence.