Kota Srinivas Poojary denies MLA Mahesh's allegation

Minister of Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary denied allegations levelled by JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh over Karnataka Bhavan project at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and called him for debate.

Poojary was speaking to reporters, here, on Saturday. He said, there are no irregularities in the project. The project was taken up at Rs 200 crore to provide needed facilities for the devotees of Karnataka.

It has to be noted that Mahesh had questioned the state government’s decision to give 4(g) exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act for the Karnataka Bhavan project. He also alleged misuse of funds earmarked for the Bhavan.

The minister said the matter was discussed at both Assembly and Vidan Parishad. "If Mahesh has any doubt let him come for a debate," he said.